This February vacation, the Newport Art Museum has partnered with the Rhode Island Black Storytellers to incorporate storytelling inspired by artworks in the Museum’s permanent collection into their first online Funda Story Camp! This event will take place virtually on Zoom every day during vacation week: Monday, February 15, 2021 – Friday, February 19, 2021, 10 -11 am EST.



According to Newport Art Museum, Funda is a Zulu word, spoken by the people in South Africa. Long before there were books, the elders and griots and jaliyas – the storytellers – were the keepers of the culture. They passed on stories and songs so the community would learn its history, values, and traditions, in the oral tradition. No matter our age, stories enthrall, inspire, foster cultural understanding, encourage creativity, and connect us to the past and each other. Activate your young person’s mornings with mesmerizing fables, movement and dance, collaborative story creation around Museum artworks, and more, led by the extraordinary orators of the Rhode Island Black Storytellers, aka RIBS.



Appropriate for children age 7-10 (or thereabouts). This is a FREE event. Registration is required to receive Zoom links. More information at at www.newportartmuseum.org/events

