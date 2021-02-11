Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The Newport Art Museum is inviting the public to join themfor a live 2-hour workshop n the art of Chinese brush painting with accomplished artist and educator, Yuemei Zhang.

The event will take place virtually on Zoom on February 26, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm EST. Ms. Zhang will explain the traditional materials used, the elements of composition and brush techniques, along with the cultural history of Chinese brush painting and the Lunar New Year.

The ancient art of Chinese brush painting dates back to 4000 BC, with techniques being handed down from master to student. The basic strokes take moments to learn, and years to master, and are meant to capture the simple beauty, harmony, serenity, and tranquility of a symbol, animal, or landscape. A form of active meditation, the artist’s state of mind is mirrored in each brushstroke, used judiciously to capture the spirit of the subject.



All skill levels are welcome. All materials are provided. The registration deadline is Monday, February 15. Materials kits will be available for pick up at the Museum beginning Saturday, February 20, during regular Museum hours. Live on Zoom. Registration required to receive link. More information at www.newportartmuseum.org/events