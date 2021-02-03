The Newport Art Museum today announced two new exhibitions on view February 6 – June 6, 2021.

“Digital Breath: Video and Sound Art in the Age of Global Connectivity,” guest curator and multimedia artist Brian C. O’Malley brings together the work of 7 artists with fresh and diverse perspectives exploring the theme of “breath” during the era of COVID with compelling video and sound art works.

The 7 artists—Brian C. O’Malley, Annu Palakunnathu Matthew, Steven Subotnick, John Devault, Daniel O’Neill, Lauren Mantecón, and Andrea Pérez Bessin—are all addressing the idea of “digital breath/e” and what this means as we enter a new year challenged by COVID.

“Donna Ferrato: Selections from ‘Living with the Enemy,’” showcases the photographs of documentary photographer Donna Ferrato who has been advocating for survivors of domestic abuse and women’s rights. Donna Ferrato’s ongoing work captures the individual strength of the women she comes to know while confronting viewers with the undeniability of the very real human dimension to a far-reaching problem. This exhibition features photographs from a recent gift to the Museum’s permanent collection.

Content Advisory: A number of photographs taken by Donna Ferrato depict domestic violence that some viewers may find upsetting.

The Museum is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, Thursdays April – December until 7 pm, and Sunday from noon to 5 pm. The Museum is closed to the public on Mondays. Museum membership levels and benefits, art school classes and registration, exhibition schedules, public programming, and more can be found at www.newportartmuseum.org. Phone: (401) 848-8200.