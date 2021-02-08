Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Via Newport Democratic City Committee (NDCC)

7:15 pm is an odd start time, but the Newport Democratic City Committee is delighted to present two State Officials who are extremely busy in this period leading up to the special election on March 2, 2021. They’re able to come together on this night at this time – one day before early in-person voting begins, when Rhode Islanders are asked to approve seven bonds:

$107.3 million for higher education facilities: the University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center, the Rhode Island College Clarke Science Building, and the Community College of Rhode Island

$74 million for state beaches, parks, recreational facilities, and water

$65 million for building and renovating public housing projects

$71.7 million for transportation infrastructure

$15 million for the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

$7 million for the Cultural Arts and the Economy Grant Program and the State Preservation Grants Program

$60 million to fund improvements to industrial facilities infrastructure

Should these bond measures earn the support of a public worn weary by this historic pandemic? Treasurer Seth Magaziner will speak about the overall outlook for the state’s economy and the economics behind bond funding. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will present on each of the bonds. We will follow their presentations with a Q and A.

The NDCC is committed to bringing relevant and timely information to the voters of Newport. Become informed, learn the facts, join a live Zoom with Nellie Gorbea, Seth Magaziner and Newport’s Democratic City Committee.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84679688546?pwd=RFluY29JbVNmSjFyTC9pdzI5djROUT09



Meeting ID: 846 7968 8546

Passcode: 997093

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)