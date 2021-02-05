Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

TPG Marinas, the nautically-anchored hospitality and marina management affiliate of TPG Hotels and Resorts, today announced the appointment of Michael Hartman as the Director of Integrations & Operations for TPG Marinas and as the General Manager of Champlin’s Marina & Resort, Block Island.

Champlin’s is TPG Marinas’ inaugural portfolio asset. Hartman, who TPG Marinas calls a “seasoned hospitality expert”, will lead the team overseeing resort and marina operations.

According to TPG, Hartman will also oversee the upcoming property-wide renovation which includes refreshed hotel rooms, updated landscaping, elevated service offerings, and new food & beverage options for the 2021 season, set to open May 1.

On his appointment and love for Block Island, Hartman commented in a statement, “I am deeply honored to become a part of Champlin’s vibrant history. I am also excited to join the TPG team and eager to take my knowledge and expertise from boutique hotels and marinas to Champlin’s, while also preserving the hotel’s legacy that guests love and what makes it so special.”

According TPG, Hartman brings to his new role 20-plus years of diverse, hands-on experience in business planning, capital funding, project management, hospitality operations, sales & marketing, and sustainable design. Most recently, Hartman held the title of Director of Development and Managing Director of the Stock Island Marina Village & The Perry Hotel and the A&B Marina Complex in Key West, Florida. In this position, Hartman successfully led the development and operations of a full-service, deep water marina into an efficient and highly profitable world-class operation while also leading the development and operations of an upscale, full-service hotel and hospitality complex.

“Champlin’s has delivered memorable experiences for guests and locals alike for more than 70-years and we’re thrilled to bring a new era of life-long memories under the management of Mike Hartman and the dedicated ownership team at TPG Marinas,” says James Procaccianti, President and CEO of Procaccianti Companies and TPG Hotels and Resorts in a statement. “We are humbled to join the Block Island community and look forward to implementing our responsible property improvement strategies to advance Champlin’s for generations to come.”

Situated on Block Island’s Great Salt Pond, Champlin’s is a self-contained 47-room resort, with a 30′ harbor depth and docking facilities. Dep draft ocean-going yachts up to 270′ feet can be accommodated at this former WWII U.S. Naval Base. Additional details on the renovation will be announced in the months to come, according to TPG.

To learn more about Champlin’s, please visit: https://champlinsresort.com/