February 5, 2021—Me & My Guitar, a new compilation album created by Charlie Overbey to benefit NIVA’s Save Our Stages, is out today exclusively via Bandcamp. Purchase HERE. In addition to Overbey, the album features 25 acoustic tracks only available here by Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Chris Vos (The Record Company), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke), Marcus King, Adam Slack (The Struts), Micah Nelson aka “Particle Kid,” Duane Betts, Suzanne Santo, Jesse Malin, Sam Morrow, Langhorne Slim and Pete Anderson along with a dozen other Americana favorites.

Of the project, Overbey shares, “I am hoping that not only will this album help raise awareness of the financial severity facing all venue owners, bar staff, stage crew & touring musicians, it will also give the listener a badly needed break in their day to listen to over an hour’s worth of calming and heartfelt music coming straight from the souls of these artists. Everyone deserves the chance to forget their troubles, even if it is just temporary. What better way than through the music.”

The new album follows the release of Overbey’s song, “Ode to John Prine,” which debuted this past fall with all proceeds benefitting Save Our Stages. Written by Overbey and produced by Tedd Hutt, the song features background vocals by LP as well as an all-star band: Conan’s Jimmy Vivino (musical director/guitarist), Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Steve Ferrone (drums), The Rolling Stone’s Darryl Jones (bass) and Foo Fighters’ Rami Jaffee (keys).

In addition to his career as a musician, Overbey is also the creator of Lone Hawks Hats and has spent much of 2020raising money and helping communities in need through this platform. Since the start of the worldwide lockdown, he’s raised over $100,000 for Navajo Nation COVID Relief in partnership with his “Lone Hawk Family,” which includes his partner Vanessa Dingwell as well as special guests Sheryl Crow, Barry Gibb (The Bee Gees), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) and actor Dan Stevens.

NIVA donation link: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/national-independent-venue-foundation

Lone Hawk Hats: https://lonehawkhats.com @lonehawkhats

Charlie Overbey: https://charlieoverbey.com @charlieoverbey