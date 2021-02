Ma’s has announced that they will reopen (drive-thru only) on February 21.

Original Story – Feb. 15

Ma’s Donuts announced over the weekend that they will be closing their business until further notice, due to COVID-19.

The popular donut and coffeeshop shared the following update;

The restaurant says that further COVID-19 updates can be found on their website: www.MasDonuts.com