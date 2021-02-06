Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed until September. And Times Square was empty on New Year’s Eve. Trick or treating was a ghastly idea, and we were told to stay home for Thanksgiving. But surely Valentine’s Day can seem normal, right?

Maybe your V-Day tradition of a dinner reservation had to be adjusted to a candlelit meal at home, but that’s still romantic! Especially when the dishwasher kicks into gear and your little ones wake up.

Well, we’re used to this by now. And changing your Valentine’s Day plans might include gifting a book instead of flowers and chocolates. Charter Books is here to help you share the love with the perfect gift for your Valentine.

For the Fiction Lover

The Signed First Editions Club

With 6-month, 12-month, or ongoing subscriptions, membership in our new club guarantees the recipient signed first editions of the best new fiction. Our staff picks titles of enduring quality and exciting promise to help build a personal library of great reads. The first pick was NICK by Michael Farris Smith and we’re announcing Book 2 on February 15 – what perfect timing!

For the Nonfiction Lover

LAND by Simon Winchester

Having already covered both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, the prolific Simon Winchester turns his attention to the ground beneath his feet. This history of man’s proprietary relationship with the land – and the centuries of disputes over it – is exactly as engrossing, entertaining, and comprehensive as we’ve come to expect from each new book by Winchester.

For the Romance Lover

THE LOVE PROOF by Madeleine Henry – Limited Signed Edition

A brilliant physicist studying the nature of time embarks on a journey to prove that those we love are always connected to us, leading to surprising revelations in this fresh and unique love story. Author Madeleine Henry has generously signed bookplates for copies ordered from Charter Books, so grab this one before it’s gone!

For the Newport Lover

NEWPORT: THE ARTFUL CITY by John R. Tschirch

This gorgeous new hardcover was one of our bestsellers at Christmas. Containing hundreds of photographs and maps of the development of Newport as a work of urban art, it’s a necessary addition to the bookshelf of anyone who loves The City by the Sea.

For the Poetry Lover

THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman – Pre-Order

Amanda Gorman was the unexpected star of the Biden Inauguration, and she impressed enough to be invited to deliver the opening poem at the Super Bowl. There’s no question this will be the biggest poetry book of 2021, and while you’re at it, pre-order her upcoming collection and children’s book, too.

For the Puzzle (and Chocolate) Lover

A LITTLE SOMETHING CHOCOLATE: 150-PIECE MINI-PUZZLE

Valentine’s Day! Chocolates! This puzzle box looks like a box of chocolates – and guess what? The puzzle itself looks like chocolates! You can almost taste the chocolate! [Note: real chocolate not included. Please don’t eat the puzzle.]

For Young Lovers

HAPPILY EVER AFTERS by Elise Bryant

Sixteen-year-old Tessa Johnson is an aspiring novelist, but as soon as she’s accepted into a prestigious art school, her words dry up. Seeking a real-life love story to fill her pages, Tessa starts seeing inspiration everywhere – but is it what she wants? Teen readers will fall head over heels for this romantic comedy from debut author Elise Bryant.

For Tiny Valentines

I LOVE MY TEACHER by Giles Andreae, illustrated by Emma Dodd

If your little one isn’t too overwhelmed with all the chocolate and candy hearts, check out this delightful new book from the author of GIRAFFES CAN’T DANCE. Full of energy and enthusiasm, this is a book all children will want to share with their favorite teacher.

Finally, don’t forget to share the love and shop local for Valentine’s Day. The Shop Greater Newport page is the perfect place to start.