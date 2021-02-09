Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Providence, RI –The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is pleased to announce that their FREE virtual Mighty Wurlitzer concert series with PPAC House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski continues this Valentine’s Day with “Love is in the Air!” This concert can be viewed via PPAC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcUTL6FiyJI

Mr. Krasinski’s Valentine’s Day concert includes selections of classic movielove songs (“Unchained Melody” from Ghost, “Where Do I Begin?” from Love Story)and iconic Broadway love songs(“All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera, “Some Enchanted Evening” from South Pacific, and “Tonight” from West Side Story). Mr. Krasinski also plays a medley of popular love songs throughout the decades, starting from 1890 to 1970! The concert concludes with Stevie Wonders’ “I Just Called To Say I Love You.”

Peter Edwin Krasinski has been PPAC’s House Organist since the fall of 2020, and previously performed regularly at PPAC’s Wonders of the Wurlitzer concert series. Mr. Krasinski is broadly recognized as a conductor, organist, and music educator, whose imaginative and energetic performances elevate and inform audiences. Along with regular concert appearances, he specializes in live improvised silent film accompaniment, worldwide. He has premiered the art in major venues in North America, Europe, and Asia. He is the recipient of several prizes, including the First Prize in Improvisation from the American Guild of Organists (AGO) National Competition.

For more information on PPAC’s Mighty Wurlitzer, please visit ppacri.org/wurlitzer

