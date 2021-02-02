Peter Krasinksi, House Organist of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, February 4 at 4 pm.

Mr. Krasinski is a conductor, organist, and music educator who consistently delivers imaginative performances that elevate and inform diverse audiences. He is well respected in both the secular and sacred genres of his field and has taught the enchantment of music to both public and private institutions in the greater Boston area. His Bach playing has been hailed in the press as “sublimely spiritual” and his improvisations have been called “stunning” and “seamless.”

Watch the conversation live below a it happens, or anytime afterward.