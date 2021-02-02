Home News LIVE ON WUN: RIDOH’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 4 at 1 pm) LIVE ON WUN: RIDOH’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 4 at 1 pm) By Ryan M. Belmore - February 2, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will hold a press conference on Thursday, February 4 at 1 pm to provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response. Watch it live below, or anytime afterward. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR City & Government LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays News Newport City Council, State Legislative Delegation to host a workshop to discuss City’s legislative priorities for 2021 News Newport City Council will interview three candidates for Planning Board News Representative Ruggiero to chair new House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee News Representative Lauren Carson announces committee appointments for her fourth term Newport COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data