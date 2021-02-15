Home News City & Government LIVE ON WUN: Rhode Island Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb.... LIVE ON WUN: Rhode Island Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 18 at 1 pm) By Ryan M. Belmore - February 15, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will hold a press conference on Thursday, February 18 at 1 pm to provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response. Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR City & Government LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council hosts COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 18 at 4:30 pm) Newport General Treasurer Seth Magaziner to discuss upcoming bonds on WhatsUpNewp videocast on Thursday Newport COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data City & Government List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island News What’s Up Newp live video conversation to explore $60 million Industrial Facilities Bond News Where You Can Get Vaccinated: RIDOH provides an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts