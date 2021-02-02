Home News LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 Update (Jan. 4 t... LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 Update (Jan. 4 t 4:30 pm) By Ryan M. Belmore - February 2, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Newport City Hall Newport City Council will meet virtually on Thursday, February 4 at 4:30 pm to receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson. Watch the meeting live below, or anytime afterward. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News LIVE ON WUN: RIDOH’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 4 at 1 pm) City & Government LIVE BLOG | Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays News Newport City Council, State Legislative Delegation to host a workshop to discuss City’s legislative priorities for 2021 News Newport City Council will interview three candidates for Planning Board News Representative Ruggiero to chair new House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee News Representative Lauren Carson announces committee appointments for her fourth term