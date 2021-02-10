Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 10.

Among the items on the agenda, are ordinances regarding the Comprehensive Plan and Restrictions on Permit for Mobile Food Establishments. See the full agenda here – https://bit.ly/2Oq5kjb

The meeting will take place virtually and is open to the public.

To watch or participate in the official meeting, follow the instructions below.

Call: 1 888 788 0099 or 1 833 548 0276

Join: Webinar ID: 912 5797 5406

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91257975406