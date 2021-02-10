Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Newport City Council will host a meeting at 4:30 pm on Thursday, February 11.

During the meeting, Newport City Council will receive their weekly COVID-19 crisis update from the City Manager.

Newport City Council will host a “discussion of applicants for the appointment to the planning board and the taking of votes for the appointment of applicants to the planning board”. Nine applicants have applied for the one vacancy on the planning board including Christopher Daly, Kett Murphy, Amanda Ward, Derek Grinkin, Tom Gibson, William Lloyd, Margaret Polski, Michael Ryan, and Anand Toprani.

This meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public.

To watch or participate in the official meeting, follow the instructions below.

Telephone Access is available Toll Free by dialing:

Webinar ID: 958 7845 2956

Link via Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/95878452956

Dial Toll Free

1 877 853 5247

1 888 788 0099