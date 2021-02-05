Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

La Vecina, the authentic Mexican pop-up restaurant from Bar ‘Cino Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina that What’s Up Newp first told you about on January 12, is continuing to offer its menu for take-out and delivery only.

“The La Vecina pop-up was a really fun experiment for our staff and our guests, and we were thrilled with the response,” said Shawn Westhoven, Corporate Beverage Director for Newport Restaurant Group and General Manager at Bar ‘Cino in a statement. “We’re excited to be able to offer Chef Mariana’s hand-crafted Mexican street food as a ghost kitchen concept, something that is gaining traction locally, allowing our team to flex their culinary creativity muscles during these unique times.”

Chef Gonzalez-Trasvina, originally from Mexico City, crafted an authentic menu that honors her family’s generational recipes. Tacos, served in hand-made blue corn tortillas, include the Pollo a la Salsa Verde with tomatillo salsa verde, crema, queso fresco,and onion; Local Fish with mango salsa, lime aioli, pickled jalapenos, and radishes; Pastor Pork with avocado-salsa verde, cilantro, pineapple, and onion; Braised Short Rib with cucumber pico de gallo; Street Corn-style Squash & Mushrooms with lime aioli, cotija, fresh lime, aleppo chili, and scallions; and chili-marinated Shrimp with jicama,cilantro, red onion, and charred scallion aioli.

Bar ‘Cino Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina. Photo by Erin McGinn, provided by Newport Restaurant Group

Antojitos (“street snacks”), feature Tamales Verdes with chicken, cilantro, queso fresco, and crema; Kale & Squash Tamales with guajillo salsa, cotija, crema, and chives; Shrimp Aguachile: green spicy ceviche, cucumbers, radishes, red onions, and served with chips; a Trio de Salsas with Chips; and Spicy Peanuts.

- Advertisement -

Dulces feature Tres Leches: vanilla sponge cake, three milks, cinnamon, and whipped cream and Tamales Dulces with pineapple filling and crema dulce.

Photo by Erin McGinn, provided by Newport Restaurant Group

Photo by Erin McGinn, provided by Newport Restaurant Group

Photo by Erin McGinn, provided by Newport Restaurant Group

La Vecina’s Cocteles del la Casa feature inspired twists on classics, such the Harlot: tequila reposado, Aperol, creme de framboise, jalapeno, and lime; the Mezcalita: mezcal pineapple, mint, lime, amarena cherry, elderflower, and aquafaba; the Peach Affair: mezcal, triple sec, creme de peche, lime, polyrhachis vicina garnish; the Paloma: tequila reposado, grapefruit, agave, lime, and tuxedo salt rim; and the Barracuda: pale lager, clamato, lime, worchestire, pico de limon and a sal de gusano rim. A variety of beers are also available.

For more information or to place an order, please visit www.lavecinataqueria.com or call 401-324-5160.