job opportunities in Newport, Rhode Island

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.

  1. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Care Representative (Facebook)
  2. Avid Products – Warehouse Shipping & Receiving Coordinator (Simply Hired)
  3. BankNewport – IT Support Analyst I (Indeed)
  4. Bar ‘Cino Newport – Bartender (Craigslist)
  5. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller (Simply Hired)
  6. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Dealership Office Clerk (Simply Hired)
  7. Castle Hill Inn – Front Desk Agent (Craigslist)
  8. Chilis – Host (Indeed)
  9. City of Newport – Harbormaster (City of Newport)
  10. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Clerk (Indeed)
  11. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent (Indeed)
  12. Diversified Care Care – Service Washer (Indeed)
  13. Dollar Tree – Sales Floor Associate (Simply Hired)
  14. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Development Associate, After School Teacher, preschool Assistant Teacher (Indeed)
  15. East Bay Community Action Program – Bilingual Medical Receptionist (Indeed)
  16. Enterprise Holdings – Management Trainee Intern Summer 2021 (Indeed)
  17. Famous Footwear – Sales Associate (Simply Hired)
  18. Flat Waves – Customer Service (Indeed)
  19. Gap, Inc – Assistant Manager (Indeed)
  20. Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center – Activity Assistant (Indeed)
  21. Home Care Networks – Certified Nursing Assistant (Facebook)
  22. Liberty Tax – Customer Care Representative (Zip Recruiter)
  23. Middletown Public Schools – Grade 6 Tacher (Long-Term Sub) (Indeed)
  24. MIKEL – Program Support II (Indeed)
  25. Newport Animal Hospital – Receptionist (Simply Hired)
  26. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Agent (Indeed)
  27. Newport Hospital – Nursing Assistant, Cariology Tech, CT Raiologic Tech PD, and 57 other positions (Lifespan)
  28. Newport Mental Health – Accounting Specialist (Indeed)
  29. Newport Public Schools – Middle School Principal (Indeed)
  30. Newport Restaurant Group – Restaurant Managers & Supervisors (Craigslist)
  31. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor (Indeed)
  32. Shell – Cashier (Facebook)
  33. SHS Pest Control Corp. – Pest Control Technician (Indeed)
  34. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep (Indeed)
  35. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales (Indeed)
  36. Talkspace – Outpatient Counselor (Simply Hired)
  37. The Bodhi Spa – Assistant Manager/Lead Concierge (Simply Hired)
  38. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Restaurant Host/Hostess (Simply Hired)
  39. The Home Depot – Lot Associate (Simply Hired)
  40. The Mooring – Sous Chef (Craigslist)
  41. The Pub at Two Miler Corner – Line Cook (Facebook)
  42. The Vanderbilt – Steward (Indeed)
  43. The Wayfinder Hotel – Maintenance Technician (Indeed)
  44. Town of Middletown – Part Time Prevention Coordinator – Gaudet School, Directo of Public Works (Town of Middletown)
  45. U-Haul – Facility Housekeeper (Indeed)
  46. Town of Portsmouth – Finance Director (Town of Portsmouth)
  47. US Department Of The Navy – Mail Assistant (Simply Hired)
  48. Wedding Florist – Floral Designer for Wedding Work (Indeed)
  49. Zuzick & Associates – Benefit Service Rep. (Zip Recruiter)
  50. Unknown – Store Manager – Gourmet Market (Craigslist)

