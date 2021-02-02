Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Here’s a look at who’s hiring right now.
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Care Representative (Facebook)
- Avid Products – Warehouse Shipping & Receiving Coordinator (Simply Hired)
- BankNewport – IT Support Analyst I (Indeed)
- Bar ‘Cino Newport – Bartender (Craigslist)
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller (Simply Hired)
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Dealership Office Clerk (Simply Hired)
- Castle Hill Inn – Front Desk Agent (Craigslist)
- Chilis – Host (Indeed)
- City of Newport – Harbormaster (City of Newport)
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Clerk (Indeed)
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent (Indeed)
- Diversified Care Care – Service Washer (Indeed)
- Dollar Tree – Sales Floor Associate (Simply Hired)
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Development Associate, After School Teacher, preschool Assistant Teacher (Indeed)
- East Bay Community Action Program – Bilingual Medical Receptionist (Indeed)
- Enterprise Holdings – Management Trainee Intern Summer 2021 (Indeed)
- Famous Footwear – Sales Associate (Simply Hired)
- Flat Waves – Customer Service (Indeed)
- Gap, Inc – Assistant Manager (Indeed)
- Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center – Activity Assistant (Indeed)
- Home Care Networks – Certified Nursing Assistant (Facebook)
- Liberty Tax – Customer Care Representative (Zip Recruiter)
- Middletown Public Schools – Grade 6 Tacher (Long-Term Sub) (Indeed)
- MIKEL – Program Support II (Indeed)
- Newport Animal Hospital – Receptionist (Simply Hired)
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Agent (Indeed)
- Newport Hospital – Nursing Assistant, Cariology Tech, CT Raiologic Tech PD, and 57 other positions (Lifespan)
- Newport Mental Health – Accounting Specialist (Indeed)
- Newport Public Schools – Middle School Principal (Indeed)
- Newport Restaurant Group – Restaurant Managers & Supervisors (Craigslist)
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor (Indeed)
- Shell – Cashier (Facebook)
- SHS Pest Control Corp. – Pest Control Technician (Indeed)
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep (Indeed)
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales (Indeed)
- Talkspace – Outpatient Counselor (Simply Hired)
- The Bodhi Spa – Assistant Manager/Lead Concierge (Simply Hired)
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Restaurant Host/Hostess (Simply Hired)
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate (Simply Hired)
- The Mooring – Sous Chef (Craigslist)
- The Pub at Two Miler Corner – Line Cook (Facebook)
- The Vanderbilt – Steward (Indeed)
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Maintenance Technician (Indeed)
- Town of Middletown – Part Time Prevention Coordinator – Gaudet School, Directo of Public Works (Town of Middletown)
- U-Haul – Facility Housekeeper (Indeed)
- Town of Portsmouth – Finance Director (Town of Portsmouth)
- US Department Of The Navy – Mail Assistant (Simply Hired)
- Wedding Florist – Floral Designer for Wedding Work (Indeed)
- Zuzick & Associates – Benefit Service Rep. (Zip Recruiter)
- Unknown – Store Manager – Gourmet Market (Craigslist)