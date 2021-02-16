Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s classically trained contemporary ballet company, announces performance dates and tickets on sale for its spring repertory production of TOGETHER IN THIS DREAM- Dancing Through the Digital Divide.

Live streaming performances are scheduled for March 5 and 6 at 7:30 pm, and recorded encore performances will be made available through On Demand streaming starting March 11. Tickets including the Live and On Demand productions are on sale at $35 and $20 at www.Islandmovinco.org.

TOGETHER IN THIS DREAM- Dancing Through the Digital Divide, “will provide IMC audiences with the thrill of attending live performances from wherever they choose – adding to our patron’s comfort and safety,” said Artistic Director Miki Ohlsen.

The program features two world premiere works: Skeleton Crew from Associate Artistic Director Danielle Genest and a new work by guest choreographer Mark Harootian, Steady Grip. Genest has also set a previous work, Venus and a Crescent Moon, on IMC for the first time. Rounding out the program are restaged works from Colin Conor, Rodney Rivera, and Miki Ohlsen.

“These productions demonstrate IMC’s resiliency and ongoing effort to provide the highest level of artistry, safety, and convenience for our patrons during the pandemic,” said Executive Director Peter Bramante. “As the country and Rhode Island emerge from COVID restrictions and work toward a future where it will be safe once again to convene audiences, IMC will continue to evaluate and evolve its community programs.”

The evening’s program is curated by Ohlsen and Genest, who note “the works selected for this evening represent not only lush choreography and the athletic dancing that IMC is noted for, but also compelling and evocative insights and connections into our common human experience.”

Ohlsen added, “combined with IMC’s hallmark use of intimate staging, superb dancing, and now our use of digital platforms, audience members will be exhilarated by the performance.”

The hour-long live streams will engage creative conversations with artists and audience members immediately following the performances on each of the evenings. The performances are part of an ongoing partnership between IMC and Newport Congregational Church.