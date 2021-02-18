The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Rhode Island, all of Massachusetts (East of the Berkshires), and northern Connecticut.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon today through 7 pm on Friday.

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Highest amounts across Eastern Massachusetts.

WHERE…Portions of northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires, and Rhode Island.

WHEN…From noon Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times as roads become snow-covered. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Here’s what the National Weather Service and local television stations are forecasting for accumulation.

National Weather Service Forecast: Feb. 18

ABC 6 WLNE Forecast: 5:28 am on Feb. 18

WJAR Forecast: February 17

WPRI: Feb. 18

