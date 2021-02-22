Residential Properties today announced the sale of 68 Clarke Street in Jamestown, which sold for $1.4 million. RPL Sales Associate Dana Zangari proudly represented the buyers as the selling agent.

According to Residential Properties, “This gorgeous Shingle Style home offers timeless appeal and modern craftsmanship within walking distance of Mackerel Cove. Built in 2008 and attractively landscaped, this 11,000 square foot property is the quintessence of New England summer with an inviting front porch, a back dining porch with a retractable screen, and an over 700 square foot deck. An outdoor shower revitalizes at the end of a beach day, while the interior’s Brazilian cherry hardwood floors create a lustrous accent. The chef’s kitchen features a Five-Star six-burner stove and convection oven, a butcher block island, and sleek quartz countertops with a hand-blown sea glass backsplash. The generous family room with a stone gas fireplace is an instant crowd pleaser at formal and informal get-togethers. A multi-purpose room can be arranged as a formal dining or living space. A dedicated home office, half bath, and a laundry room complete the first floor. The spacious primary suite offers a spa-grade ensuite bath. Two additional comfortable bedrooms share dual access to a full bath, while a fourth bedroom boasts its own private bath. A partially finished basement, heated three-car garage, and whole house generator hookup make this home an unbeatable combination of style and function. The village location allows for easy access to the shopping and fine dining at the town center. Jamestown Golf Course, the Conanicut Yacht Club, and Beavertail State Park are a short drive away. Residents can access Newport by car or the local ferry across the bay”.