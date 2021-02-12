Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the recent sale of 130 Carroll Avenue in Newport for $2,600,000. Eric Kirton, Lila Delman Associate Broker, represented the seller in this transaction.

130 Carroll Avenue is an exceptional modern shingle-style retreat that has been designed to the highest standard, according to Lila Delman. An open-concept floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows on the main level fill the home with natural light. The layout is wonderful for entertaining and the beautiful location, within walking distance to beaches or downtown, provides unsurpassed privacy.

A chef’s kitchen, wide pine floors, and a wood burning fireplace are a few of the highlights. With easy access to the professionally designed outdoor space, which includes a gunite plunge pool/spa, a multi-level mahogany deck, an outdoor stone fireplace, and an outdoor shower, the home offers exceptional indoor-outdoor flow.

“Market activity remains strong across the entirety of Newport County and across all price points,” commented Eric Kirton in a press release provided to What’s Up Newp. “We are seeing a very active first quarter, despite the current lack of inventory.”

