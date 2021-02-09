Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The Newport String Project has announced details for their third virtual concert in their new series Hidden Newport.

This performance, premiering on February 28th at 2pm on YouTube, features the Newport Congregational Church, the only surviving comprehensive architectural interior by the renowned American artist John La Farge, who was inspired by geometric patterns of Byzantine, Moorish and Persian tiles in his designs.

The program will include works by Henry Purcell, Alan Hovhaness, Komitas, and an arrangement of the Unst Boat Song from the Shetland Islands.

Hidden Newport showcases some of Newport’s most beautiful and unusual locations through virtual chamber music concerts.

- Advertisement -

To learn more about the La Farge Restoration Fund and Newport Congregational Church, visit http://lafargerestorationfund.org/