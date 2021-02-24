FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Raycom-Legacy Content Company, in partnership with Mattel, Inc., announced today that Gillette Stadium will host the popular Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru from March 19 through April 18, 2021.

This must-see, kid-focused event allows families to enjoy the thrill of the larger-than-life showcase of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and legendary vehicles from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. Guests will experience more than 50 life-size vehicles including Hot Wheels favorites Tiger Shark™, Demo Derby, V8 Bomber™ and Bone Shaker®, plus the original monster truck BIGFOOT®, and the world’s tallest monster truck, BIGFOOT#5. Also featured in the lineup will be Hot Wheels iconic vehicles Twin Mill®, Rip Rod®, Loop Coupe® and the original Bone Shaker®. Paired with an inspiring online audio companion, the Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru delivers an immersive and exciting experience for the whole family, enjoyed from the safety of a vehicle.

Gillette Stadium will host the Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru Thursday through Sunday, from March 19 through April 18, 2021. For a complete schedule and additional event information, visit https://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com/event/foxborough/. Guests can purchase tickets for an assigned date for just $45 per vehicle, and will receive a FREE Hot Wheels 3-Car Pack with EVERY ticket purchased. Hot Wheels and BIGFOOT merchandise bundles are also available for purchase online for contactless pickup, allowing guests to bring part of the Hot Wheels experience home with them. Tickets and add-ons will go on sale to the general public Thursday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at https://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com/event/foxborough/. Tickets can also be purchased at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

The Gillette Stadium stop is the third for this all-new immersive Hot Wheels adventure, after Ontario, Calif. and Six Flags Over Georgia recently hosted the event. The Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru is the third family-friendly and contactless event that Gillette Stadium has hosted over the past six months as part of a continued effort to provide guests with a safe way to enjoy unforgettable experiences and make lasting memories.

Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed. Please refer to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines.

Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru and the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company.