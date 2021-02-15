Support our locally owned, independent newsroom. Become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.

In a little over two weeks, Rhode Islanders will be asked to vote on seven referenda, $400 million in spending to improve higher education, transportation, affordable housing and several other areas. Can we afford it? Can we afford not to approve all seven? Helping us understand the referenda and whether we can afford them will be General Treasurer Seth Magaziner on a WhatsUpNewp videocast, Thursday at 3 p.m.

Magaziner will also talk about the state’s Unclaimed Properties Program and how a new program he’s initiated can help small businesses find thousands of previously lost dollars.

The referenda that will be on the March 2 ballot are:

  • Industrial Facilities Infrastructure – A $60 million .
  • Higher Education Facilities – $107.3 million.
  • Beach, Clean Water and Green Bond – $74 million.
  • Housing and Community Opportunity – $65 million.
  • Transportation Infrastructure State Match – $71.7 million.
  • Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund – $15 million.
  • Cultural Arts and the Economy Grant Program and State Preservation Grants Program – $7 million.

