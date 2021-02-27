Forum Lodge #391, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America invites applicants to apply for the Anna M. Ripa Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually to Aquidneck Island public high school seniors of Italian descent who will graduate in June 2021 and will attend college in the fall.

Three $1,000 scholarships will be granted – one to each of the three island public high schools. In addition to having earned at least a B average during high school, each applicant must complete the application form, submit a letter of reference and a copy of his or her transcript, and compose an essay explaining the importance of their Italian ancestry in their lives.

The applications may be found in the guidance office of each high school and must be submitted by Saturday, May 1. For further information, contact Diane McCaffrey (683-4378; dianemccaffreynewport@gmail.com).