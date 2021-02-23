Providence, RI – FirstWorks, a Rhode Island non-profit dedicated to building community through world-class arts, brings multimedia theater performance CARTOGRAPHY to local audiences through livestream and community and education events that highlight the journeys of young refugees. A theatrical work, CARTOGRAPHY explores the commonalities of migration through film, storytelling, sculpture, and mapping of refugees’ journeys.

The theater performance is available on the FirstWorks Virtual Stage for live viewing on February 25 and 26 at 7:00 p.m. and February 27 at 2:00 p.m.EST. Performances are intended to connect with audiences of all ages. Tickets are free with registration at http://first-works.org.

Related community events include a FirstWorks Creative Conversation titled CARTOGRAPHY – Mapping our Journeys on the representation of migration and refugee narratives through the arts. The panelists will discuss how Rhode Islanders tell their own stories of migration, and how these stories evolve in a global crisis.

The conversation is moderated by Avery Willis-Hoffman, Artistic Director of Brown University’s Brown Arts Initiative, and features CARTOGRAPHY co-creators Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Meyers, Baha Sadr, Quality Assurance Director of Dorcas International, and Dr. Ehsun Mirza, critical care physician and activist. The Creative Conversation will take place on March 4 at 7:00 p.m. on the FirstWorks Virtual Stage. Tickets are free with registration at http://first-works.org. FirstWorks’ CARTOGRAPHY residency also includes educational and community programs with on-demand access for educators and students as well as virtual workshops with cast members.

More Details WHO: FirstWorks presents CARTOGRAPHY

WHAT: Livestream performance featuring stories of youth migration

WHEN: February 25, 7:00 p.m., February 26, 7:00 p.m. and February 27, 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: FirstWorks Virtual Stage Online TICKETS: Free, registration required

WHO: CARTOGRAPHY – Mapping our Journeys

WHAT: FirstWorks Creative Conversation with the creators of CARTOGRAPHY and local stakeholders around themes of migration

WHEN: March 4, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: FirstWorks Virtual Stage OnlineTICKETS: Free, registration required