The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is writing to provide an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts As of this afternoon, 126,805 people have received one dose of vaccine. A total of 57,008 people have received two doses of vaccine. See the data.

Rhode Island reached a milestone this week. More than 100,000 first shots have been administered across the state, and in particular, into the arms of some of our most vulnerable Rhode Islanders.

COVID-19 Vaccine Registration at State-Run Sites Now Open to People 75 and Older

All Rhode Islanders 75 and older can now register for an appointment at one of the two State-run vaccination sites: one at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence and the other at Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.

As of Thursday, February 18, more than 13,000 people had registered for appointments through February 27.

To register to be vaccinated at one of the State-run sites, visit vaccinateri.org. People who cannot register online can get help by calling the automated line at 844-930-1779. The call center is open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed on holidays).

Through both systems, an individual can either make a personal appointment or an appointment for someone else who is 75 years of age or older.

Appointments are expected to fill up quickly. Additional appointments may be added through the week as slots open. Please remember that making a vaccination appointment when it is not your turn denies eligible people a chance to be vaccinated that day and slows down the vaccine roll out in Rhode Island.

Other Pathways to Vaccination

Other options for vaccination still include going to a select retail pharmacy, or a local or regional clinic. Because there are multiple ways to get a vaccine, RIDOH encourages people to only schedule an appointment in one place so that all eligible people can get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

There is no insurance requirement to get vaccinated, and no one has to pay to get vaccinated in Rhode Island. Once an appointment is made, people are guaranteed a vaccine for their time slot.

See the ways people who live, work, or attend school in Rhode Island can get vaccinated

Appointments to Open for People 65 and Older

Beginning Monday, February 22, people 65 and older will be eligible to make a vaccination appointment. This means that individuals 65-74 years old can begin registering for an appointment on Monday, February 22.

Supply of vaccine remains limited. It may take some time for everyone who is eligible to get an appointment. Please be patient and know that you may not get an appointment right away. The more vaccine we receive each week, the more quickly appointments will become available.

Pharmacies to Expand Eligibility to People 65 and Older

On Monday morning, people who are 65 and older will also be eligible to make appointments through CVS and Walgreens.

The federal government is doubling the doses going to CVS. CVS was receiving roughly 3,500 doses of Moderna vaccine per week. Going forward, in addition to those doses, CVS will be receiving an additional 3,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine per week.

By the end of next week, CVS should be vaccinating at 14 locations (currently vaccinating at seven locations), and Walgreens should be vaccinating at 24 locations (currently vaccinating at 15 locations).

Find out here about how to make a vaccination appointment at a pharmacy.

Survey to Gather Information for Those Unable to Leave Their Home for Vaccine

While all individuals are encouraged to seek vaccination opportunities through vaccination clinics and retail pharmacies, there are individuals who are unable to leave home to attend such opportunities. If you are unable to leave home to receive COVID-19 vaccination, or are the healthcare provider or family caregiver of someone who is homebound, please inform RIDOH through the following form: http://bit.ly/homeboundvax. Please note: this is not a vaccination registration form. This is a form to collect information for planning.

Vaccine Interest Notification List

People who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated can add their contact information to a Vaccine Interest Notification List to get updates as eligibility opens to new groups. Enrolling in this list does not guarantee an appointment for vaccination. To enroll in the Vaccine Interest Notification List, visit portal.ri.gov.

Looking Ahead

Rhode Island is working to open additional State-run mass vaccination sites over the coming weeks in other parts of Rhode Island. We also aim to consolidate the clinics being run by cities and towns to about five regional clinics.

This will help us get vaccine into arms more quickly and simplify our registration process. We will share more information as these sites get up and running. We will also continue our focus on ensuring access to the vaccine in areas that have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

What to Expect During and After Your Vaccination

For more information on what to expect during and after your vaccination appointment, visit C19vaccineRI.org.

Who is Being Vaccinated Now?

See who is currently being vaccinated

What Should I Do While I Wait for the Vaccine?

While the vaccine rollout will take time, there is a lot you can do in the meantime to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Testing is more available now than it has ever been in Rhode Island. If you go online right now to portal.ri.gov, you can make a same-day appointment to get tested at many sites throughout the state. If you test positive, Rhode Island also has a new doctor-recommended treatment. This fast, easy, and highly effective treatment helps keep you from getting sicker and being hospitalized.

However, the earlier you start treatment, the more effective it is. If you test positive for COVID-19 and are 65 or older or have an underlying health condition, immediately call your healthcare provider and ask about treatment for COVID-19. You can find out more information about this treatment here.

We will continue to share regular updates as more information becomes available. You can find updates on vaccination planning and answers to frequently asked questions on RIDOH’s COVID-19 Vaccine page.