The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that proposals to lease certain parcels of state-owned land in South Kingstown, Tiverton, and Coventry for farming purposes are now being solicited by the state. Use of the parcels will be restricted to the raising and harvesting of agricultural products, and the lands may not be used for any other purpose.

A Request for Proposals was issued today for the following parcels:

• South Shore Management Area – Field 3 (Ford Tract), South Kingstown, RI, 23 acres

• Sapowet Management Area – Babbitt Parcel, Tiverton, RI, 23 acres

• Nicholas Farm – Place Unit, Coventry RI, 23 acres

DEM owns numerous parcels that were acquired for the benefit of wildlife conservation and public recreation. DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) is tasked with sustaining viable populations of fish and wildlife and providing hunting opportunity at properties acquired for such purpose. The DFW uses agricultural lease agreements as a management tool to provide wildlife habitat and to create hunting opportunity.

In general, the successful bidder pays a per acre fee to the Department each year to plant and harvest annual crops between March 1 and September 25 or October 1 of each year, for a five-year term. The successful bidder is required to plant and/or leave standing a small portion of crops for wildlife habitat and to plant a cover crop of winter rye, immediately following harvest of the principal crop. After the lease period of each year, the property reverts back to the Department for use by the general public for recreation purposes.

Proposals will be received by the State of Rhode Island, Department of Administration, Division of Purchases, One Capitol Hill, Providence, RI 02908 on behalf of DEM until Wednesday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. at which time they will be publicly acknowledged only. Proposals should clearly reference the RFP # 7611830.

Questions concerning this solicitation must be emailed Thomas.Bovis@Purchasing.ri.gov no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18; all questions and responses will be posted on the Division of Purchases website as an amendment to the RFP on February 19.

The full RFP, along with a Proposal Offer Form, is available at https://www.ridop.ri.gov/



The State of Rhode Island reserves the right to waive any informality and to reject any or all proposals. Proposal surety is not required.

For information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.