The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Parks and Recreation is conducting an online survey to gather public input on food trucks at Rhode Island State Parks.

The Department is seeking feedback from park-goers to better understand their preferences in order to enhance and expand concession options at state parks. Those participating in the survey are being asked to share their preferences regarding the type of food, locations, and other details that will help improve the food choices available to state park visitors.

In 2020 DEM launched the state park food truck program, which enables food trucks to rent daily spaces in a variety of state parks. Last year, 16 food trucks offered a variety of local and specialty fare including tacos, burgers, seafood, barbecue, pizza, frozen beverages, specialty coffee, cupcakes, ice cream and more.

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and is available at the following link: http://bit.ly/378oAbf

Rhode Island is home to a wealth of historic parks, beaches, bikeways, and other recreational facilities. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor recreation in Rhode Island generates $2.4 billion in consumer spending and supports 24,000 jobs each year. A 2017 study conducted by the University of Rhode Island found that State-managed parks and bikeways alone contribute $311 million to the economy annually and support over 3,700 jobs and nine million visits.

Food truck operators interested in joining the state park food truck program may contact cynthia.elder@dem.ri.gov for more information.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit http://www.dem.ri.gov/. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.