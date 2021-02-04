Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Earlier this week, What’s Up Newp reported that CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 4 CVS Pharmacy locations across Rhode Island – Woonsocket, WEsterly, East Greenwich, and Warren.

Today, What’s Up Newp has confirmed that the CVS Pharmacy at 181 Bellevue Avenue in Newport has been added to this list.

“For the initial rollout, CVS Health plans to administer doses across sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program, and CVS will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, subject to product availability,” Matt Blanchette, spokesman for CVS Health told What’s Up Newp. “Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are only available at select participating CVS Pharmacies and appointments are required”.

Below are the specific CVS locations that will begin administering vaccines in-store on February 11. Appointments will be available beginning February 10th on cvs.com and in the CVS app based on allocation and availability, and for state dictated eligible populations. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

FederalPartnership City Address WOONSOCKET 1054 CASS AVENUE WESTERLY 151 FRANKLIN ST. EAST GREENWICH 1285 S. COUNTY TRAIL WARREN 615 METACOM AVENUE, ROUTE 136 NEWPORT 181 BELLEVUE AVENUE

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in RI will be available to individuals who meet the state’s criteria.

“Separately, in working closely with our partners in the State of Rhode Island to expand access to the vaccine we’ll activate two locations on Sunday, February 7th, with appointments starting on February 6th on cvs.com and in the CVS app based on allocation and availability, and for state dictated eligible populations”, Blanchette told What’s Up Newp. “These locations are separate from the federal pharmacy program, and utilize part of the state’s allocation”.

StatePartnership City Address PROVIDENCE 799 HOPE STREET JOHNSTON 26 PUTNAM PIKE

The announcement is part of an 11-state rollout across approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations. CVS Health will continue to expand vaccination locations, with a goal of eventually administering 20-25 million shots per month throughout the country, subject to product availability.

On January 28, announced their plan for the COVID-19 vaccine administration and shared the following estimated timeline.

