Condé Nast Traveler recently rounded up ten of the honeymoon destinations—”from a new bolthole in Nantucket to a luxurious tent in the Botswana bush”.

Here’s what they had to say about Nantucket, which they considered “The New England hideout”;

“Nantucket exudes New England charm, beckoning newlyweds with its quaint cobblestone streets, fetching cedar-shingled cottages, and boutique accommodations. Life House, Nantucket (from $339) opened in August in the historic Century House, the island’s oldest continually operated inn. The coastal Federal-style retreat has 14 guest rooms with pillow-laden window seats, decorative fireplaces, and ceramic tile rain showers painted to look like a botanical garden. Locally bottled cocktails are served in the galley-style kitchen, while high tea is taken in a bohemian garden lounge kitted out with rattan seating and fringed umbrellas.

There’s plenty to explore on the island, too—strolling the mile-long ‘Sconset Bluff Walk to one of Nantucket’s three lighthouses, sampling the legendary chocolate-iced donuts at the 85-year-old Downyflake, cozying up for an intimate dinner at Cru Oyster Bar or The Chanticleer, and chartering a sunset yacht tour via Nantucket Mermaids“.

Read the full story here – The Best Honeymoon Ideas for Every Type of Couple