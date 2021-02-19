Source: Common Fence Music

An Introduction to African-Inspired Chair Dancing and Drumming is a free offering and open to seniors, the adult disabled, those recovering from an ailment, or those just wanting to stretch and participate in an engaging cultural journey. Class size will be limited to 25 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. The workshop is made up of 4 classes on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m, March 30, April 6, 13, and 20. Those who sign up will receive a confirmation email from Common Fence Music. And instructor, Tara Murphy will be in contact via email before the first class with all necessary workshop information.To sign up follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chair-dancing-drumming-for-seniors-the-adult-disabled-a-free-offering-tickets-142004103095?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Tara Murphy is an experienced and loving teacher, as well as a dynamic performer and cultural ambassador. She began exploring her heritage through African studies at Yale University. Tara was awarded a Yale fellowship to study traditional dance and drumming at the University of Legon in Ghana, West Africa, and has since studied closely with many African and Afro-Caribbean artists. She has appeared on many occasions with Common Fence Music’s Connecting the Beats programming as the principal dancer of Ammaya Dance and Drum, and Lafia Ensemble.

For the first half of a class, Tara will lead stretching and simple dance movements in a chair. For the second half of class, participants will play trash cans, buckets, tupperware, kitchen utensils, or any percussion instruments they may have as Tara leads a succession of rhythms. Participants will get a good workout and connect with each other in an upbeat class atmosphere.

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

Common Fence Music is collaborating with Looking Upwards Creative Communities Collaborative to get the word out and offer inclusive opportunities for all. Creative Communities Collaborative is committed to serving the rich cultural diversity of our immediate neighborhood, city and state through a wide variety of affordable and free classes, events and programs. The Collaborative works together with other non-profits, local businesses, artists, talents, volunteers, schools, and interns to assist in broadening creative opportunities and making them accessible to all.

This program is a feature of The Jedd Sullivan Memorial Series. Common Fence Music is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission it is to celebrate and preserve diverse folk music traditions by creating community-based opportunities for cultural exchange.