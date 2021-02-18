Due to the winter weather, the City of Newport’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19th at the CCRI Campus, has been postponed until Saturday, Feb. 20th. Everyone with an appointment on Friday will be able to receive a vaccination at the same time on Saturday.

For more information, call the Edward King House at (401) 846-7426 extension 1.

If you do not have an appointment already, the State of Rhode Island is also offering free vaccines in Providence and Cranston, for all those over the age of 65 beginning Monday, February 22nd. To register, visit www.VaccinateRI.org. or call (844) 930-1779.