Property owners and real estate professionals interested in researching the assessed values of real estate in Newport now have a more accurate databank to rely on.

Earlier this week, the City completed its transition to a new Online Assessors Database hosted by Northeast Revaluation Group.

The site, which can be accessed through the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Assessor, will be updated weekly and corresponds with an ongoing full revaluation currently being conducted by the City in order to more accurately determine Newport’s residential and commercial property values.

The City is advising that Realtors and other professionals who utilize the Assessors Database regularly to be sure to update any bookmarks in their Web browsers either to www.CityofNewport.com/Assessor or www.NEReval.com.

More information about the City’s ongoing full revaluation can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Assessor.