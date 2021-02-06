Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The City of Newport has issued a mandatory Parking Ban from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2020 due to the impending snow storm.

In order to help facilitate the City’s snow removal efforts, Newport residents are being urged to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Visitor’s Center, Mary Street, and Easton’s Beach parking lots during the storm. Alternatively, residents are also encouraged to request the use of a neighbor’s driveway to secure off street parking to keep vehicles off the roadways.

Not only does getting your car off the street help protect it from damage, but it also allows the City’s snow plows to operate more efficiently.

Please be advised that any motor vehicles parked on the following streets one-half hours after the parking ban begins may be subject to tow:

Annandale Road, Bellevue Avenue: (Kay Street to Bowery St), Bedlow Avenue, Bliss Road, Broadway, Coggeshall Avenue, East Bowery Street, Farewell Street, Friendship Street, Gibbs Avenue, Gould Street, Kay Street, Powell Avenue, Spring Street, Summer Street, Thames Street, Third Street, Warner Street, Washington Street, Washington Square, West Marlboro Street, West Narragansett Avenue, William Street, and Van Zandt Avenue, from J.T. Connell Memorial Road East to Malbone Road.

Once the storm passes, residents and business owners are reminded to shovel any sidewalks adjacent to their property within four hours of the storm’s conclusion.

Newport was designed to be a walkable city and keeping clear paths for pedestrians after it snows is a responsibility that all property owners share – especially during the pandemic as we do our best to provide opportunities to walk outdoors for exercise and to support our local businesses.

In accordance with city code: Property owners and/or occupants of buildings where sidewalks are present are required to clear snow from the sidewalks per the established city ordinances as follows:

9.08.110. Snow removal.

No owner, occupant or other person having the care of any building or lot of land bordering on any street, square or public place in the city, where there is a sidewalk, shall fail, within five hours of daylight, after the ceasing to fall of any snow, to cause the same to be removed from the sidewalk adjoining such building or lot, and in all streets where there is no curbstone set, a pathway, at least four feet wide, shall be made on and along the sidewalk aforesaid for the convenience of pedestrians.

9.08.120. Ice removal.

Whenever any sidewalk, or any part thereof, adjoining any building or lot of land on any street is encumbered with ice, no owner, occupant or other person having the care of such building or lot shall fail to cause such sidewalks to be made safe and convenient, by removing the ice therefrom or by covering the same with sand or ashes within four hours during the daytime.