Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 58 Brenton Road in Newport.

At a closing price of $6.5 million, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty says this is the highest sale year to date in the state. Sales associate Kate Kirby Greenman was the listing agent. Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyers.







“The stunning residence perched above Goose Neck Cove, off Newport’s famed Ocean Drive, offers mesmerizing ocean views”, Gustave White writes about the property. “Featuring beautifully crafted, state-of-the-art construction with geothermal heating and cooling, this award-winning home was designed by architect Michele Foster”.

“I worked with both the buyer and seller in selling the raw land in 2006,” Kate Greenman recalls. “It was then and is now one of my favorite locations on the island with total privacy and extraordinary views. It was a pleasure to present the culmination of the sellers’ vision to the market.”

“The sale of this luxury property in Newport, as well as one a few weeks ago for over $3.5 million, also with Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, indicates that last year’s ’hot-market’ is still very active,” remarked co-owner Paul Leys.