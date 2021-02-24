On Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., Blackstone River Theatre will present Jake Blount and The Vox Hunters in a streaming concert. Ticket price is $15 and an additional $3.81 charge is added on by the streaming platform. As a bonus, with ticket purchase, viewers can watch again or later at any time during an included 72-hour rebroadcast. Tickets can be purchased at: https://noonchorus.com/jake-blount-vox-hunters/

Blackstone River Theatre is excited to welcome back Rhode Island favorites, The Vox Hunters, and also offer the BRT debut of Jake Blount, an award-winning banjoist, fiddler, and a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. Blount specializes in the music of Black communities in the southeastern United States and interpolates blues, bluegrass and spirituals into the old-time string band tradition he belongs to. Blount has shared his music and research at the Smithsonian Institution, Yale University, and Berklee School of Music, and he has appeared on Radiolab, Soundcheck and NPR’s Weekend Edition. His first full-length solo album, “Spider Tales,” debuted at #2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart and earned five out of five stars as The Guardian’s Folk Album of the Month.

The Vox Hunters

Armand Aromin and Benedict Gagliardi – The Vox Hunters – are musically bound by a shared love of traditional Irish music, which originally brought them together, as well as an eclectic and ever-growing amalgam of songs both inside and far outside the realm of folk music. Combining Aromin’s multifaceted fiddle playing, Gagliardi’s self-developed concertina style, and a pair of complementary voices, The Vox Hunters will present their exciting repertoire of driving dance tunes blended with an unorthodox collection of interesting songs. They are touted as strong tradition-bearers in their generation, and their genuine affinity for the music is evident in the emotion they draw from it. Last year they released their second album, “Fresh From The Board: Music From The Ocean State Songster, Vol. 1.”