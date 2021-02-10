Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

Submissions for the next round of The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s (ACA) Artist Awards, in support of Newport County artists and art projects that benefit our communities, are due before midnight on Monday, March 15, 2021. Awardees notifications will be made on or before April 30, 2021.

Now in its second year, ACA’s Artist Awards provide up to $500 financial support for artists’ projects that directly educate, inspire, and uplift the residents of Newport County.

Application and submission guidelines can be found on the ACA website at: www.newportarts.org. Those who seek additional assistance can reach out to info@newportarts.org.

Artists of all backgrounds, identities, and artistic disciplines—including visual arts (illustration, graphic design, multimedia), performing arts (dance, music, theatre), literary arts (creative writing, poetry), and any other traditional or emerging field—residing in and/or offering artistic programs to any of the six Newport County communities (Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton) are strongly encouraged to apply. Artists proposing an individual project or working collaboratively are considered eligible.

PLEASE NOTE: ACA Artist Awards’ applicants must be a member of ACA at the time of submission – membership is available through the website at: www.newportarts.org or by sending a check to Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, PO Box 4334, Middletown, RI 02842.

Inaugural ACA Artist Awards’ recipients were the Newport String Project and Newport Children’s Theatre. Both organizations were celebrated and performed at ACA’s June 5 “Raise Up the Arts!” fundraising event. ACA’s 2021 awardees will be similarly acknowledged at the next “Raise Up the Arts!” celebration.

The trustees, members, and supporters of the ACA look forward to supporting the next cohort of Artist Awards’ recipients in their artistic endeavors, as well as engaging in the arts activities they plan to present in and for our Newport County communities.

About the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County

Since 1994 the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has promoted and advanced arts and culture in Newport County for the benefit of the community. A member-supported organization, the ACA offers events, networking opportunities, support for artist members, and hosts arts and cultural events for the greater community. ACA aims to help guide the interconnection between creative and cultural contributors, and the people of Newport County.