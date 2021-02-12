Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter Your support of our locally owned, independent newsroom will help us expand our coverage of the issues, people, and events happening in our community.

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County is accepting applications for its 5th annual Tinney Family Arts Scholarship. Graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated artistic talent and the ambition to strive for excellence are invited to apply for the annual $2,000 scholarship. Applicants must live in Newport County, no matter where they attend school or are homeschooled. All areas of the Arts will be considered.

The scholarship honors members of the Tinney Family of Belcourt Castle whose members were accomplished artists, craftsmen, and musicians. The family patronized the arts, including all of the performing arts, in their museum for over 50 years. The Alliance hopes that the scholarship winner will cherish and perpetuate the Tinney legacy while making the most of his/her own artistic abilities.

For the guidelines to apply, please send an e-mail to info@newportarts.org with “Tinney Scholarship” in the subject line. The submission deadline for the application is May 14, 2021.



The ACA depends on memberships and donations to fund its activities. To ensure that future Tinney Family Arts Scholarships can be offered, please consider donating to the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County by visiting www.newportarts.org

