The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced that two new board members have been appointed to its board of trustees. The new trustees were appointed at the organization’s annual meeting, held on February 4, 2021. Ellen Bowman and Dr. Martha McConnell were voted onto the board at the event, which was conducted virtually and is available to view on the ALT website.

Ellen Bowman is a resident of Rye, NY, and Newport, RI, where she is active in numerous organizations that support the arts, historic preservation, garden conservation and education. She has experience in fundraising and board governance. She is a trustee of the Newport Art Museum, was past President of the board of trustees for The Windward School in New York, and is a member of The Garden Conservancy Fellows, Rye Garden Club, Daughters of the Revolution and the National Society of Colonial Dames, New York Chapter.

Ellen Bowman

Martha McConnell

Dr. Martha McConnell is a Lecturer at the University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography. Prior to moving to Newport, Martha managed the Polar Programme for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), directed studies on ocean, polar, and climate science policy issues for the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), and served as Visiting Faculty at the United States Coast Guard Academy. She led the first legislative process to advance ocean acidification research and monitoring, and has participated in four expeditions to Antarctica. A member of The Explorers Club, Martha holds a B.A. in Geology from Colgate University and a M.S. and Ph.D. in Paleoceanography from the University of South Carolina.