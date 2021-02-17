Rep. Lauren H. Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport), Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) will host a virtual conversation Sunday on Question 2 – the green bond – on the March 2 statewide ballot.

The event will feature Topher Hamblett, director of advocacy and policy at Save the Bay.

The public forum, which the legislators are offering in their roles as leaders of the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, will take place on Zoom Sunday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Pre-registration is required for access, and is available here. Questions may be submitted in advance as part of the registration process.

Question 2 authorizes $74 million in investments in clean water, outdoor recreation, forested land, and community resiliency to climate change.

The Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus is a community group formed by Representatives Cortvriend and Carson to give voice to the importance of mitigating and adapting for the earth’s changing climate.