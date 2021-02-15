RI-based actress Marilyn Busch will join What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, February 16 at 7 pm.

Born in Boston, Busch is a member of SAG-AFTRA and has made her career playing working-class women, chock full of sunshine and laughter – until they burn you with shade. Busch was an actress in the Sundance Grand Jury Award Winning film “CODA” with Marlee Matlin and Emilia Jones, directed by Sian Heder.” She also recently appeared in the “The Polka King” and “Vault,” the story of the Bonded Vault robbery.

Marilyn Busch Demo Reel (2021) from Marilyn Busch Actress on Vimeo.

Watch our conversation with Marilyn live as it happens, or anytime afterwards, below.