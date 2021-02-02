Representative Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) and Representative Lauren Carson (D-Dist. 75, Newport) today announced that they will host a virtual constituent meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 9 am.

The virtual meeting will feature AARP-RI Associate Director Matt Netto and a representative from the Department of Health.

The meeting will be held via Zoom, and registration is required. To register, visit https://forms.gle/1pbGiyLE7ZZ2nq2K9. Questions may be submitted in advance during registration.

All constituents are welcome for a discussion on issues affecting seniors.