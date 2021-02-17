This obituary originally appeared here on Memorial Funeral Home.

Thomas J. Hyder, 95, of Portsmouth, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Although he lived his final three years in Portsmouth, his heart never left his beloved hometown of Newport.

Thomas was the husband of Lucille (Jabbour) Hyder. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on November 5, 2020.

Thomas was born on October 21, 1925 to the late George T. and Rose (Kabbas) Hyder.

After graduation from De La Salle Academy, he served in the US Navy during World War II. Upon his return to Rhode Island, Thomas matriculated at Providence College, where he earned his degree in Economics.

Upon graduation, Thomas embarked on a career in Real Estate, that spanned more than five decades. He was self employed and also served as an appraiser for several local banks.

He was a founding member of the Historic District commission. He was a Governor and fundraiser of the Newport Hospital Corporation and a Corportitor Emeritus at BankNewport.

Besides his beloved Lucille, he is survived by their sons, Stephen, Christopher, his husband, Tim Sangwine, and Luke and his wife, Rose. he also leaves four grandchildren, Isabelle Hyder, Eva Hyder, Carly Wallace, her husband Joseph, and Luke Hyder, Jr. Thomas leaves two sisters, Hazel Hyder and Dorothy Lane.

He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph G. Hyder.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas’ memory to The Hillside Charitable Foundation, PO Box 594, Newport, RI 02840 or St. Jude’s Hospital stjude.org/donate