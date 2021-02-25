New Bedford Folk Festival today pulled the plug on their 2021 event, which has been scheduled for July 10 and 11.

“We want you to feel safe and comfortable attending the silver anniversary of the New Bedford Folk Festival, so it has been rescheduled for next summer, July 9 & 10, 2022,” New Bedford Folk Festival wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The New Bedford Folk Festival typically brings together over 70 renowned and emerging folk performers and 90 juried arts and crafts vendors in New Bedford’s authentic historic district during the first weekend in July. The two-day family-oriented festival offers continuous folk music on seven stages throughout the New Bedford Whaling National Historical Park and in the 1200 seat Zeiterion Performing Arts Center.

“The same artists have been invited, and the line-up will be announced soon. If you have tickets, please check your email for next steps, or let us know how you’d like to proceed here: https://zeiterion.org/ticket-options-postponed-performances/?fbclid=IwAR0aUzY6-9XZmfz7g4Ye6P4BB4478XOHPrcMmvvgAgBLDFT15Ao8-JFRMJU. See you in 2022!,” New Bedford Folk Festival concluded.