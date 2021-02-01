Due to the “climate of uncertainty around live events and the global pandemic”, Innovation Arts & Entertainment (IAE), the producer of Beach Road Weekend Music Festival, today announced that they have made the difficult decision to move the event to August of 2022.

The three-day music festival was set to take place this summer, Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29 at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. IAE says in a press release that it plans to bring Beach Road Weekend back to Martha’s Vineyard in 2022 “with its largest, and most diverse lineup yet”.

“With the slow rollout of the vaccine and the recent spike in new cases of COVID-19 across the United States, we feel that it would not be safe for our fans, our staff, our musicians and the residents of Martha’s Vineyard to welcome thousands of people to the festival in August,” said IAE Chief Executive Officer Adam Epstein in a statement. “We are actively talking with artist managers and agents and working with the hospitality industry on the island to create travel packages now, so that we can bring you an incredible event when we return in 2022.”

Epstein says he plans to present the 2022 dates to the Tisbury Board of Selectmen for review at their next Board meeting, in the hopes for immediate approval. “We want to get a quick start creating the critical local partnerships with the island’s hospitality industry and the representatives of the desired musicians and artists, so we can secure the best acts planning to tour next summer. With the pent up demand from a lack of live shows over the past year, we expect Beach Road Weekend to become a celebration of all that we’ve done without during the pandemic.”

