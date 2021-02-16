WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 16 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.

If you are interested in seeing any of these homes or would like additional information, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Presented By

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

Newport

24 Walnut Street | $925,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

24 Walnut Street, Newport, RI

74 Third Street | $1,100,000

6 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

74 Third Street, Newport, RI

23 Mann Avenue #1 | $325,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

23 Mann Avenue #1, Newport, RI

25 Willow Street | $835,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

25 Willow Street, Newport, RI

99 Second Street | $1,100,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

99 Second Street, Newport, RI

5 Annandale Road | $799,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

5 Annandale Road, Newport, RI

Middletown

391 Aquidneck Avenue | $650,888

5 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

391 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI

55 Elmwood Avenue | $575,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

55 Elmwood Avenue, Middletown, RI

312 Corey Lane | $419,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

312 Corey Lane, Middletown, RI

Portsmouth

36 Shoreline Terrace | $479,000

3 beds, 1.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

36 Shoreline Terrace, Portsmouth, RI

19 Karen Street | $699,000

3 beds 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

19 Karen Street, Portsmouth, RI

43 Island Avenue | $363,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

43 Island Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

Jamestown

95 Southwest Avenue | $1,625,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

95 Southwest Avenue, Jamestown, RI

Tiverton

129 Kaufman Road | $499,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

129 Kaufman Road, Tiverton, RI

75 Kaufman Road | $485,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

75 Kaufman Road, Tiverton, RI

29 Frazier Lane | $232,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

29 Frazier Lane, Tiverton, RI

Little Compton

None scheduled.