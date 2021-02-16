WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 16 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.
If you are interested in seeing any of these homes or would like additional information, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Open House In Newport County This Weekend
Presented By
Newport
24 Walnut Street | $925,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
74 Third Street | $1,100,000
6 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
23 Mann Avenue #1 | $325,000
2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
25 Willow Street | $835,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
99 Second Street | $1,100,000
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
5 Annandale Road | $799,000
4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Middletown
391 Aquidneck Avenue | $650,888
5 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
55 Elmwood Avenue | $575,000
4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
312 Corey Lane | $419,000
2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.
Portsmouth
36 Shoreline Terrace | $479,000
3 beds, 1.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
19 Karen Street | $699,000
3 beds 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
43 Island Avenue | $363,000
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
Jamestown
95 Southwest Avenue | $1,625,000
4 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Tiverton
129 Kaufman Road | $499,000
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
75 Kaufman Road | $485,000
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
29 Frazier Lane | $232,000
2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
None scheduled.