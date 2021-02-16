WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 16 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.

If you are interested in seeing any of these homes or would like additional information, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Presented By

Sign Up For Our Free Newsletters

Newport

11 Keeher Avenue | $799,000

3 beds, 3 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

11 Keeher Avenue, Newport, RI

5 Annandale Road | $799,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

5 Annandale Road, Newport, RI

9 Bacheller Street #2 | $399,900

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

9 Bacheller Street #2, Newport, RI

7 Bacheller Street | $699,900

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

7 Bacheller Street, Newport, RI

50 School Street #3 | $1,495,000

2 beds, 2.1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #3, Newport, RI

50 School Street #2 | $1,295,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #7, Newport, RI

50 School Street #7 | $1,995,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #7, Newport, RI

50 School Street #8 | $2,879,000

4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #8, Newport, RI

50 School Street #5 | $1,495,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #5, Newport, RI

Middletown

55 Elmwood Avenue | $575,000

4 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

55 Elmwood Avenue, Middletown, RI

Portsmouth

8 Foxboro Avenue | $320,000

2 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Friday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

8 Foxboro Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

36 Shoreline Terrace | $479,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

36 Shoreline Terrace, Portsmouth, RI

90 Pheasant Drive | $550,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

90 Pheasant Drive, Portsmouth, RI

43 Island Avenue | $363,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm

43 Island Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

Tiverton

75 Kaufman Road | $485,000

3 beds 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

75 Kaufman Road, Tiverton, RI

191 Stone Church Road | $610,000

2 beds, 1.1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

191 Stone Church Road, Tiverton, RI

Little Compton

None scheduled.

Jamestown

None scheduled.