WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 12 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.

If you are interested in seeing any of these homes or would like additional information, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

50 School Street #2 | $1,295,000

2 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #2, Newport, RI

50 School Street #3 | $1,495,000

2 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #3, Newport, RI

50 School Street #5 | $1,495,000

2 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #5, Newport, RI

50 School Street #7 | $1,995,000

2 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #7, Newport, RI

50 School Street #8 | $2,879,000

4 bed, 4.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #8, Newport, RI

1 Oakwood Terrace #6 | $775,000

2 bed, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

1 Oakwood Terrace #6, Newport, RI

5 Third Street | $599,000

2 bed, 1.1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

5 Third Street, Newport, RI

Middletown

37 Shangri La Lane | $265,000

2 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

37 Shangri La Lane, Middletown, RI

Portsmouth

19 Karen Street | $750,000

3 bed, 3 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

19 Karen Street, Portsmouth, RI

43 Island Avenue | $363,000

3 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

43 Island Avenue, Portsmouth, RI

1155 Anthony Road | $625,000

3 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

1155 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI

Tiverton

63 Massey Road | $324,900

2 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 1pm to 3 pm.

63 Massey Road, Tiverton, RI