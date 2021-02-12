Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter
WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 12 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.
If you are interested in seeing any of these homes or would like additional information, please contact him directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Newport
50 School Street #2 | $1,295,000
2 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
50 School Street #3 | $1,495,000
2 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
50 School Street #5 | $1,495,000
2 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
50 School Street #7 | $1,995,000
2 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
50 School Street #8 | $2,879,000
4 bed, 4.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
1 Oakwood Terrace #6 | $775,000
2 bed, 2 bath. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
5 Third Street | $599,000
2 bed, 1.1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
Middletown
37 Shangri La Lane | $265,000
2 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
Portsmouth
19 Karen Street | $750,000
3 bed, 3 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
43 Island Avenue | $363,000
3 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
1155 Anthony Road | $625,000
3 bed, 2.1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
63 Massey Road | $324,900
2 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 1pm to 3 pm.
