A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of the area. The storm is expected to overspread the region Monday. We’ll have updated cancellations and delays throughout the duration of the storm.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. This also includes the cities of Boston, Providence, Hartford and Worcester. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute Monday.